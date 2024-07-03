Newswise — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has approved use of a new treatment option for patients with advanced or recurring uterine cancer. The news comes after completion of the first Phase III trial to statistically evaluate an anti-PD1 immunotherapy, called pembrolizumab, plus chemotherapy combination in patients. According to Ramez N. Eskander, MD, principal investigator and gynecologic oncologist at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, the addition of pembrolizumab to chemotherapy represents a new frontline therapeutic option for patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma, demonstrating a significant and clinically meaningful survival benefit compared to chemotherapy alone. Eskander is available to discuss what this FDA approval means for patients currently being treated for this disease.

Biography :

Ramez Eskander, MD, is a gynecologic oncologist who specializes in the surgical management of female reproductive system cancers, including ovarian, uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer. His expertise includes diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including minimally invasive surgery, chemotherapy and novel drugs.

Eskander is also experienced in clinical trial development and aims to provide individuals with access to innovative medicines during their treatment. He is the clinical trials office director for oncology at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.

As an assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at University of California San Diego, Eskander instructs medical students, residents and fellows. His research focuses on immunotherapy, targeted therapies for treating clear cell and endometrioid ovarian cancer, quality of life in cancer patients, and end-of-life care.

Eskander speaks Arabic and Spanish fluently.