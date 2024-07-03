Abstract

Newswise — This article examines whether an enterprise education competition is gendered and so, may have unintended gendered outcomes for male and female Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) early-career researcher participants. Sex-based differences in entrepreneurial intentions (EI) and entrepreneurial self-efficacy (ESE) are examined and, drawing on Social Cognitive Career Theory, we explore perceived gender-barriers to entrepreneurship and their influence upon ESE and EI. Employing pre- and post-survey data from 120 STEM early-career researchers participating in the competition, we undertook t-tests, difference-in-differences and hierarchical-regression analyses. We found no significant sex-based differences in EI and ESE. Participation in the competition had a significant impact upon perceived gender-barriers for both sexes; perceptions of stereotype threat and childcare-work conflict barriers were reduced for women post-participation, while their perceived lack of role models increased. Gender-barriers were found to have a significant negative influence on ESE and EI. We contribute to developing intention-based analysis beyond traditional gender-blind measures through incorporating gendered structural barriers which demonstrably influence EI.