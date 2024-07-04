Abstract

Objective Newswise — This study aimed to examine patterns of mother–father coparenting relationship quality and their associations with child empathy, emotional insecurity, and behavior problems in families with low income.

Background Given the growing number of nonmarital births and the high risk of relationship dissolution among cohabiting couples living with low income, it is important to examine the coparenting relationships among racially diverse unmarried couples from low-income contexts. To date, little research has assessed patterns of coparenting relationships and their associations with child socioemotional outcomes among this population.

Methods Participants were 4,266 unmarried couples and their preschool-aged children from the Building Strong Families study. Latent profile analysis (LPA) was conducted.

Results LPA of survey data from mothers and fathers revealed four coparenting patterns: Profile 1: low quality, more negative maternal coparenting perceptions (7.2%); Profile 2: moderate-high quality, high congruence, slightly more negative paternal coparenting perceptions (25.2%); Profile 3: low congruence, severely more negative maternal coparenting perceptions (11.8%); and Profile 4: mutual high-quality coparenting (55.8%).

Conclusion Children of parents with the mutual high-quality coparenting profile had the most positive outcomes according to maternal reports of child socioemotional development. Highly congruent and positive perceptions of the other parent as a coparent were found to be significant promotive factors for positive child socioemotional development.