Newswise — The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a fourth human case of bird flu.

The patient, who has since recovered, worked at a dairy farm in Colorado. Previous cases have been reported in Texas and Michigan.

Matthew Miller is an internationally respected infectious disease expert who sounded the alarm on avian influenza over a year ago. He is the scientific director of the Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research and associate professor with the Department of Biochemistry & Biomedical Sciences at McMaster University.