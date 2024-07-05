Research Alert

Abstract

Objective

Newswise — This study examines hourly earnings differentials among internal migrants in urban China according to motherhood status and child coresidence. It also contemplates the potential mediation of family support and flexible work arrangements.

Background

Existing research has primarily studied the general population of working mothers, most of whom co-reside with their children and enjoy access to childcare support from local institutions. Our knowledge remains limited regarding international and internal migrant mothers, a large and vulnerable group that often suffers institutional segregation. Moreover, some migrant mothers leave children behind, while others do not; this fact helps us transcend the dichotomous mother/non-mother distinction to better understand the nuances between theoretical explanations of motherhood status (being a mother) and childcare obligation effects that are otherwise intertwined in the general population.

Method

This study analyzed a representative sample of 41,996 internal married migrant women in China in 2015. Propensity score weighting methods were used to account for potential selection based on a rich set of confounders. Structural equation models were applied for mediation analysis.

Results

Internal migrant mothers in China are disadvantaged in hourly earnings, particularly those who live with their children. Living with the spouse or parents (-in-law) does not mediate the motherhood penalty, but working part-time and self-employment do.

Conclusion

This study reveals an additional disadvantage for migrant mothers apart from the well-known difficulties that confront Chinese internal migrants because of institutional segregation. These doubly disadvantaged mothers deserve public attention and policy interventions to attain a family-friendly employment environment.

Journal Link: Journal of Marriage and Family

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Marriage and Family

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Children's Health Environmental Health Family and Parenting Immigration
KEYWORDS
China family support Flexible work Migrant
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY