Newswise — We Have Your Subject Matter Experts for the 2024 Olympic Games

The American College of Sports Medicine is the world’s leading sports medicine and exercise science organization with nearly 50,000 research, clinical and exercise professionals part of our expert community.

As you plan and prepare to cover this year’s games, look to ACSM for subject matter expertise in virtually every facet and event. Our experts include experienced sports medicine physicians, team physicians, physical therapists, exercise physiologists, Olympic Games medical staffers, trainers, researchers and more.

Need sports medicine and exercise physiologist experts who can contribute to stories on track and field, swimming, boxing, wrestling, gymnastics, soccer, cycling and other events? We can help.

Covering hot topics? We can connect you with experts in the following areas and more:

Injury Prevention and Management: Innovative Techniques

Rehabilitation Protocols Performance Enhancement: Nutrition and Supplementation

Biomechanics and Physiology Mental Health and Well-being: Psychological Support

Stress Management Return to Play Protocols: Concussion Management

Load Management Technology in Sports Medicine: Wearable Tech

Data Analytics Gender-Specific Research: Women's Health

Inclusion and Equity

Have another story or angle? We can help with that, too. Simply contact us with your story idea, and we’ll connect you with one of our experts.

Let the games- and stories- begin!