Newswise — Nova Southeastern University’s Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine is holding two medical school summer camps for academically strong high school students interested in careers in the health professions on NSU’s Davie Campus from Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 19.

Achieve in Medicine (AIM) – High is for academically strong freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior high school students. AIM-High provides students with hands-on medical experiences and demonstrates the role of technology in the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions. Aim Higher is for returning students and includes more intense studies.

Recognizing the critical need for health care practitioners, the camps provide incentives to those interested in in the health care field. Participants will get hours of instruction each day and will learn beside NSU medical students and faculty.

Among the best storytelling and visual opportunities will be:

(AIM-High Camp)

Monday, July 8

Emergency Preparedness: Students learn two main lifesaving skills that could make the difference to someone’s survival.

Tuesday, July 9

Physical Therapy: Students learn how to perform therapeutic exercises while monitoring their patient’s response to exercise.

SIMTIC Simulator: Students rotate through stations and practice intubation skills, obtain vital signs from the medical student volunteers, and listen to heart and lung sounds on high-fidelity simulators.

Doctor’s Bags: Through interactive activities at local schools, student volunteers demystify medical tools, fostering a sense of comfort and familiarity.

Thursday, July 11

Leveraging Immersive Learning Technology: Students get interactive immersive experience with virtual reality, augmented reality 3D anatomy, mixed reality, and 3D printing. This session includes an introduction to futuristic biomedical and simulation technologies, interactive and immersive virtual reality and gaming activities.

Friday, July 19

Brain Dissection and Human-to-Human Interface: Students learn the principles of action potentials, human stimulation, and the fundamentals of neuroanatomy.

(AIM-Higher Camp)

Monday, July 15

Fetal Pig Dissection: Students examine the organization of body systems in the context of a fetal pig. Pigs’ structures are like those of humans.

Tuesday, July 16

Culinary Medicine: In this nutrition presentation and culinary lab, campers are introduced to the concept of culinary medicine and its promising effects on the health of people around the world.

Labor, Delivery, and Newborn Infant Care: Students work with the Lucina Birth Simulator. They also are introduced to the diagnosis and management of vaginal, abnormal labor and breech delivery, aa well as the management of a newborn infant.

Wednesday, July 17

Sunrise Fire Station: Students visit a fire station and learn how to fine-tune skills in search-and-rescue evacuation and techniques for lifting and carrying patients, first aid basics, bandaging and splinting, and bleeding control.

Thursday, July 18

Lumbar Puncture/Draw Blood: Students perform lumbar puncture and draw blood using an online simulator and mannequins.

