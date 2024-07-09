Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 9, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the publication of a special themed section of research papers in Value in Health that offer insights into facets of economic evaluation aimed to incorporate well-being into decision making. Guest editors for the themed section are Aleksandra Torbica, PhD, Universita Bocconi, Milan, Italy; Brendan Mulhern, PhD, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia; and Richard Norman, PhD, Curtin University, Perth, Australia. The series was published in the July 2024 issue of Value in Health.

In their opening editorial, Torbica, Mulhern, and Norman note the ongoing interest in the improvement and refinement of methodologies and frameworks to better understand the complex interactions between interventions, well-being, and resource allocation. They point out that “outcomes beyond health are important, not well measured using our existing tools, and might be better addressed if we have a system that allows cross-sector comparisons.”

The studies in the themed section propose comprehensive theoretical frameworks for economic evaluation, emphasize the importance of valuing various attributes of benefit, and assess the impact of public expenditure across sectors. They also explore population norms and factors contributing to subjective well-being inequality, evaluate the psychometric properties of the EQ-HWB measure in diverse populations, investigate willingness to pay for gains in capability well-being, and introduce the WiX instrument as a comprehensive measure capturing satisfaction across key domains of well-being.

The themed section includes 6 research papers:

“In summary, the 6 studies included in the ‘From Health to Welfare’ themed section contribute to advancing the field of health economics and policy analysis by offering novel frameworks, measurement tools, and insights into the holistic evaluation of interventions and resource allocation decisions,” concluded Torbica, Mulhern, and Norman. "By addressing gaps in traditional methodologies and broadening the scope of evaluation to encompass well-being beyond health, these studies pave the way for more comprehensive and nuanced approaches to economic evaluation in healthcare and social policy.”

