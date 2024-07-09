FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ilana Nikravesh

Mount Sinai Press Office

212-241-9200

[email protected]

Newswise — Self-Imposed Use Cessation Dates for Eye Drops Can Lead to Significant Medication Waste, Increased Costs, and Drug Shortages

Mount Sinai study suggests adhering to FDA-regulated expiration dates could prevent this

Journal: Ophthalmology - published July 1, 2024

Ophthalmic drop waste due to self-imposed use cessation dates - Ophthalmology (aaojournal.org)

Title: “Ophthalmic drop waste due to self-imposed use cessation dates”

Author: Gareth Lema, MD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Bottom line: Academic medical centers and health care systems throw away multi-use eye drop bottles well before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated expiration dates printed on the bottle. A Mount Sinai study showed that these so-called self-imposed use cessation dates (SUCD) lead to significant medication waste, plastic waste, and increased costs for hospital systems. The researchers believe that following the FDA-regulated expiration dates could save hospitals millions of dollars a year nationally, and potentially prevent nationwide eye drop shortages such as a recent shortage of dilating eye drops.

Why this study is important: SUCDs are arbitrary "expiration dates" which are earlier than the FDA-regulated expiration date printed on the bottle. They often fall within a month after the bottle is initially used. SUCDs are arbitrarily assigned by health systems, seemingly to reduce the risk of contamination and infection. However, SUCDs are not based on evidence and they do not prevent contamination, since infections from FDA-regulated dropper bottles used in clinical settings have not been reported. Proper training of medical and technical staff in the eye clinic has been shown to significantly lower rates of contamination of dropper bottles.

FDA-regulated expiration dates are based on extensive testing of the drop in the marketed container with appropriate preservatives. Thus, the FDA expects the strength, quality, and purity of these medications will be maintained up until the labeled expiration date, assuming proper handling and storage. The source of SUCDs is unclear and they can be highly inconsistent. Two of the authors polled their colleagues and found SUCDs ranging from one day to four months.

Why the study is unique: This the first study to report and quantify the waste of ophthalmic eye drops in a non-surgical clinic setting due to SUCDs.

How the study was conducted: Researchers analyzed 297 discarded ophthalmic eye drops from three ambulatory sites within the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City over a six week period. These multi-use eye drops were labeled with a SUCD of 14 or 28 days from the open date, and collected by the researchers at the end of the SUCD period. Researchers measured the volume that remained in each bottle and estimated the number of drops that each represented. They could then measure the amount of waste in the bottle during the study period and calculate annual values.

Study results: On average, 72 percent of the medication remained in the bottles at the time the drops were discarded when using SUCDs. If FDA expiration dates had been adhered to, 91 percent of the discarded bottles could have been fully depleted by the expiration date. Across three ophthalmology clinics within the Mount Sinai Health System, 297 bottles were discarded over a six-week period. Researchers calculated that this would amount to 2,581 discarded bottles annually for the three clinics, with a total plastic mass of 17.7 kilograms, or 39 pounds). Using FDA dates, they calculated that the number of discarded bottles could be reduced by 72 percent (731 bottles). Reducing this waste could lead to a 73 percent reduction for annual hospital costs for eye drops (the study shows this would reduce costs by more than $80,000 for the three hospitals studied) if FDA dates were used as the discard date rather than SUCDs.

What this means for clinicians/hospitals: Ophthalmic medications used in eye clinics are costly and prone to drug shortages. Using FDA expiration dates can improve efficiency, make drug shortages less likely, and therefore improve patient care.

Quotes:

"We had a rough idea that there would be tens of thousands of dollars' worth of drops discarded each year, but I could not predict just how much was being wasted. I was surprised that almost three-fourths of the medication was being wasted," says corresponding author Gareth Lema, MD, PhD. "We are currently working with the Health System to consider using FDA-regulated expiration ddates as the discard dates for our drops and have also instituted measures to reduce the number of bottles that are opened and ultimately wasted. Our team plans to do a follow-up study this summer to determine if these measures have reduced drop waste."

“Given all the challenges with resource allocation, increased costs, and supply chain issues in the current healthcare environment, this important study helps guide our understanding of potential areas of waste that can be addressed in the eye care field,” says James C. Tsai, President of New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.