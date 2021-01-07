New research out of Stanford Graduate School of Business indicates that when we’re encouraged to view the human body as a machine (a process called dehumanization) in an effort to promote health, we actually arrive at the opposite effect.

In examining eating self-efficacy (confidence in ability to choose healthy food), researchers Andrea Weihrauch and Szu-chi Huang show that portraying humans as machines activates consumers’ expectation of adopting a machine-like approach to food - something too difficult to meet for those with low (vs. high) eating self-efficacy, thus leading to these divergent outcomes.

Using five studies to test this belief, the research digs into various human-as-machine representations inspired by anthropomorphism research, health education, marketing, and tech advancements (like AI).