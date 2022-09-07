Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) Associate Professor Vinciya Pandian, PHD, MBA, MSN, RN, has been selected for Fellowship in the American College of Critical Care Medicine. Pandian is recognized for her commitment to interprofessional critical care and achievements in scholarly activities, engagement, and leadership locally and nationally. Pandian will receive her honor at the Critical Care Congress held in January 2023.

“Dr. Pandian is an eminent leader and scholar in critical care, simulation, and nursing,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “We are proud of her achievements and the new opportunities she will have through this fellowship to further improve health and expand her influence as a nurse.”

Pandian is internationally known for her clinical expertise in improving care, safety, and quality of life for tracheostomy patients. For 15 years, Pandian was an acute care nurse practitioner caring for critically ill mechanically-ventilated patients at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. She has also served as director of practice, education, and research for the Johns Hopkins Airway Program that includes the Tracheostomy and Difficult Airway Response Programs, the associate director of the JHSON Doctor of Nursing Practice Executive programs, and director of the Research Honors Program.

Her primary research centers on identifying signs and symptoms of laryngeal injury post-extubation in the intensive care units. Globally recognized, Pandian has contributed to setting standards of tracheostomy care and has focused on educating caregivers and family members and developing tools to measure patient quality of life.

She is the president of the Society of Otorhinolaryngology Head-Neck Nurses and the treasurer of the Global Tracheostomy Collaborative. At JHSON, Pandian is assistant dean for immersive learning and digital innovation and director of the Center for Digital and Immersive Technologies.

“I am thrilled to be accepted for Fellowship in the American College of Critical Care Medicine,” says Pandian. “It is an honor to be recognized for the years of dedication to improving the quality of life of critically ill patients, and it is rejuvenating and inspirational to continue to advance technical and cognitive aspects of interprofessional critical care.”

