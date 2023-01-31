Newswise — Tuesday, January 31, 2023, CLEVELAND and HANOI, VIETNAM: Cleveland Clinic and Vinmec Health System jointly announced that Vinmec Times City International Hospital has become a member of Cleveland Clinic Connected.

Cleveland Clinic created Cleveland Clinic Connected to respond to increased global demand for quality healthcare. The collaborative program enables hospitals and healthcare organizations around the world to connect with Cleveland Clinic’s clinical and operational experts to enhance patient care, quality and safety. Through program membership, healthcare facilities around the world benefit from clinical and operational support and best practices developed during Cleveland Clinic’s 101-year history.

Ranked as one of the world’s top hospital systems – according to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022 List – Cleveland Clinic currently has 22 hospitals and more than 220 outpatient facilities globally, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.

Vinmec Times City, owned by Vingroup, is located in Times City, an urban area in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is the first general hospital in Vietnam to be accredited by Joint Commission International, a recognized global leader in healthcare certification. The 500-bed hospital has a team of experienced Vietnamese and international physicians, who provide high-acuity care in a wide range of specialties, including cardiology, women’s health, cancer and orthopedics. In collaboration with VinUniversity, which is also part of the Vingroup, Vinmec Times City is training the next generation of physicians and nurses.

“We are honored to work with Vinmec Times City as the first Cleveland Clinic Connected member hospital in Vietnam and Southeast Asia,” said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic and the holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair. “We have a responsibility to bring the best care to patients — regardless of where they live — because everyone deserves high quality healthcare. By working with hospitals and health systems aligned with our mission, we can take steps to honor that commitment.”

The goal of the Cleveland Clinic Connected program is to build a global network of independent, like-minded, quality-focused organizations that have a positive impact on patient care. Experts from Cleveland Clinic work with hospitals and health systems to ensure the highest standards of patient care delivery, enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting the professional development and education of clinical and non-clinical staff.

“Being a member of the Cleveland Clinic Connected program not only affirms Vinmec’s position in Southeast Asia/Asia-Pacific, but also marks a milestone in our international strategy,” said Ms. Le Thuy Anh, CEO of Vinmec Health System. “With access to Cleveland Clinic’s wealth of expertise, Vinmec Times City will make significant progress toward international standards, thereby delivering world-class patient care for Vietnamese patients.”

Vinmec Times City’s clinicians will be able to access educational opportunities either at Cleveland Clinic or through distance learning, as well as best practices and protocols that are used at Cleveland Clinic locations worldwide. As a Cleveland Clinic Connected member, Vinmec Times City’s physicians will be able to request educational consultations of complex cases. Also, Vinmec Times City’s staff can access Cleveland Clinic’s continuous quality improvement and advisory services, plus education and training including clinical observership programs.

Cleveland Clinic leverages decades of experience caring for global patients and operating on the ground in international markets to collaborate with diverse healthcare systems around the world. With this knowledge and expertise, Cleveland Clinic is uniquely positioned to understand customs and care priorities of international partners, as well as localize shared best practices in order to support patient care locally.

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 72,500 employees worldwide are more than 5,050 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,800 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 22 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2021, there were 10.2 million total outpatient visits, 304,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 259,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

The Cleveland Clinic Connected program connects hospitals and health organizations around the globe with Cleveland Clinic’s world-renowned team and expertise.

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. It brings decades of experience caring for patients and operating on the ground in the United States and international markets. With this knowledge and expertise, Cleveland Clinic is uniquely positioned to collaborate with diverse healthcare systems around the world, understand customs and care priorities of domestic and international partners, as well as integrate shared best practices to support local patient care.

Cleveland Clinic Connected is a robust program that provides members across the world with access to Cleveland Clinic’s wealth of knowledge to enhance patient care, safety, and outcomes at their local facility. Members also have access to unique education and training opportunities and marketing support that leverages Cleveland Clinic’s world-class reputation for excellence and leading-edge care. Cleveland Clinic Connected member institutions can access best practices and protocols created by Cleveland Clinic experts and used at Cleveland Clinic locations worldwide. Through program membership, healthcare facilities benefit from the health system’s clinical and operational experts to enhance patient care and distinguish themselves within their markets. Visit us at https://my.clevelandclinic.org/professionals/connected

Vinmec is a not-for-profit academic healthcare system, invested by Vingroup – Vietnam’s leading multi-sector corporation, with the mission: “We care with compassion, professionalism, and wisdom”. Established in 2012, Vinmec now has 7 international-standard hospitals and 3 clinics in big cities of Vietnam, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh city, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Ha Long, Phu Quoc. Vinmec has become a destination of international-standard healthcare services in Vietnam for the leading medical experts, state-of-the-art facilities, comprehensive services and continuous efforts to implement the world's most advanced treatments. Vinmec has been structured into three mutually supporting components: Hospitals, Research Institutions, Medical Education (in collaboration with VinUniversity). Beside the development of the hospitals, Vinmec has built up specialised research institutes, and Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology is the first of all. The research and education components have been creating a solid foundation for Vinmec’s rapid and stable growth, to catch up with other developed countries’ medical systems in region and around the world. In 2022, Deloitte has named Vinmec as one of the Best Managed Companies in Vietnam, joining Deloitte’s network of more than elite 2,000 companies globally.

Visit us at https://www.vinmec.com/en/. Follow us at: https://www.facebook.com/Vinmec, and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuqtKp77ZbFRUFLq05-ddkw

Among Vinmec’s 7 hospitals, Vinmec Times City International Hospital is the first to put into operation (2012), and also the biggest one. Located in the most modern and luxurious Times City urban area in Hanoi, Vinmec Times City has an area of ​​​​up to 24,670 m2, including 2 basements and 7 floors. It is the first general hospital in Vietnam to to be accredited by Joint Commission International, a recognized global leader in healthcare certification. The hospital gathers around 1,000 of Vietnamese and international clinical staff with high professional qualifications and experience, aiming to become the leading hospital in Vietnam in terms of expertise and technology, and to provide the patients with value-based services and the best care. Before joining Cleveland Clinic Connected Membership, Vinmec Times City has also affirmed its world-class quality with a series of international certificates such as: JCI, CAP certificate (the American Society of Pathology) for laboratory quality, AABB certificate (the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies) for its Tissue Bank, ACC certificate - prestigious standard in the management and treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the US, RTAC certificate - leading standard in assisted reproduction in APAC.

