Newswise — On July 27, 2022, Vircell announces the launch of a new independent molecular control, Amplirun® Monkeypox Virus DNA Control, which will help laboratories all over the world to combat the current outbreak.

Despite the fact that, the first human cases of monkeypox were reported in 1970 in several African countries, it has not been until May 2022 when multiple cases of monkeypox were identified in different non-endemic countries, causing the current outbreak.

By the time that the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the Moneypox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022, Vircell had already has developed several solutions in order to help laboratories to detect this new menace.

Among these solutions, Amplirun® Monkeypox Virus DNA Control stands out, a positive amplification control which contains purified DNA of Monkeypox virus, to be used as a control research technique based on nucleic acids amplification. Some great product features to note:

Complete genome DNA control.

Any target can be amplified.

Allows validation of RTPCR assays.

Precise concentration in copies/µl.

Non-infectious materials with inactivation certificate.

Lyophilized presentation ensures stability and reduces transport costs. No special transportation conditions are required.

Independent third-party controls valid for any molecular testing platform

Amplirun® Monkeypox Virus DNA Control could be used as:

Quality assurance of the amplification testing.

Limit of detection and assay specificity.

Lot-to-lot verification assay.

Development, optimization and validation of new assays.

Training and trial purposes.

Regulatory requirements and accreditation compliance.

Vircell is a leading provider of independent external run controls for nucleic acid testing with a long-term career in infectious disease diagnostics. Already during the Covid-19 pandemic, they developed SARS-COV-2 detection kits in record time, and now they are demonstrating again their ability to adapt to changing laboratory needs with their newest solutions.

Vircell is present at 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held in Chicago between 24-28 of July, introducing this and other cutting-edge solutions in molecular biology such as their Real Time PCR kit for Bacterial Meningitis. Undoubtedly, one of the foremost events of the year to bring together the top professionals in the industry and a great opportunity to find leading solutions to combat the monkeypox outbreak.