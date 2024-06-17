Newswise — The Surgeon General announced Monday that he’ll be calling on Congress to pass legislation attaching the same kind of warning label to social media platforms that exist on alcohol and tobacco products. Donna Wertalik, an expert in social media privacy, is available to discuss whether such labels are realistic, as well as how effective they might be if implemented.

About Wertalik

Donna Wertalik is an information privacy and cybersecurity expert and co-founder of Voices of Privacy. She serves as director of marketing strategy and analytics and is a professor of practice in marketing in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech. Her role encompasses branding, marketing, and metrics for the business school, as well as leading the strategic efforts of Pamplin’s Virtual Identity through Virginia Tech’s Social Media Organization, Prism. She has diverse corporate and academic experience in the identification of marketing opportunities, brand management, social media engagement and measurement, and overall product development.