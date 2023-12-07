Newswise — Two Virginia Tech biomedical engineers have been named as fellows of Biomedical Engineering Society for their impactful achievements and contributions.

Jennifer Wayne, professor with Virginia Tech’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics (BEAM) in the College of Engineering, and Jennifer Munson, associate professor of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and also with BEAM, have joined the ranks of the Biomedical Engineering Society.

Both were honored during the society’s October meeting in Seattle.

Wayne was recognized “for developing computational tools to understand the biomechanics of joints and effects of injuries and surgical procedures" and for service to the society and its education community related to accreditation.

Munson was recognized “for developing methods to measure, model, and manipulate flow, bridging imaging, tissue engineering, and biotransport, to push forward our understanding of diseases such as brain cancer."

Munson is a co-director of the Virginia Tech Cancer Research Alliance and recently co-founded a startup company, Cairina Inc., which spun out of her research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and focuses on providing image analysis, modeling, and visualizations to help treat cancer in patients with aggressive brain tumors.

To be named a fellow is to be recognized with the society’s highest professional distinction. Fellows are nominated by their peers and selected by a panel based on their professional achievements and contributions to the biomedical engineering community.

The Biomedical Engineering Society is a professional organization with more than 6,800 members – students, faculty, research and industry professionals — whose goal is to advance human health through education, discovery, and translating findings into patient care. Meetings include presentations and discussions on cancer treatment, heart disease, women’s health, global health disparities and more.