Charlottesville, VA (August 1, 2021). The August issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 51, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/51/2/neurosurg-focus.51.issue-2.xml]) presents twenty articles and two editorials on the use of virtual and augmented reality in the planning and execution of neurosurgical procedures as well as in the training of neurosurgeons.

Topic Editors: Walter C. Jean, Gavin W. Britz, Francesco DiMeco, Adrian Elmi-Terander, and Cameron McIntyre

Contents of the August issue:

“Introduction. Virtual and augmented reality in neurosurgery: a timeline” by Walter C. Jean et al.

“Editorial. Long-term solutions in neurosurgery using extended reality technologies” by Gagandeep Singh et al.

“Augmented reality head-mounted display–based incision planning in cranial neurosurgery: a prospective pilot study” by Michael E. Ivan et al.

“Augmented reality–assisted roadmaps during periventricular brain surgery” by Florian Bernard et al.

“Supratentorial high-grade gliomas: maximal safe anatomical resection guided by augmented reality high-definition fiber tractography and fluorescein” by Sabino Luzzi et al.

“Editorial. The evolution of adjuvant surgical tools in aiding maximal safe anatomical resection” by Gavin W. Britz

“Augmented reality navigation for cranial biopsy and external ventricular drain insertion” by Simon Skyrman et al.

“The effect of augmented reality on the accuracy and learning curve of external ventricular drain placement” by Frederick Van Gestel et al.

“Cognitive versus virtual reality simulation for evaluation of technical skills in neurosurgery” by Steven Knafo et al.

“First in-human report of the clinical accuracy of thoracolumbar percutaneous pedicle screw placement using augmented reality guidance” by Alexander T. Yahanda et al.

“Real-time navigation guidance with intraoperative CT imaging for pedicle screw placement using an augmented reality head-mounted display: a proof-of-concept study” by Daniel S. Yanni

“Microsurgical clipping of middle cerebral artery aneurysms: preoperative planning using virtual reality to reduce procedure time” by Thomas C. Steineke and Daniela Barbery

“Study of comparative surgical exposure to the petroclival region using patient-specific, petroclival meningioma virtual reality models” by Walter C. Jean et al.

“Fully automatic brain tumor segmentation for 3D evaluation in augmented reality” by Tim Fick et al.

“A systematic review of virtual reality for the assessment of technical skills in neurosurgery” by Justin Chan et al.

“Virtual dissection of the real brain: integration of photographic 3D models into virtual reality andts effect on neurosurgical resident education” by Tae Hoon Roh et al.

“Efficacy of a virtual reality–based basic and clinical fused curriculum for clinical education on the lumbar intervertebral disc” by Fangfang Qi et al.

“Randomized study comparing 3D virtual reality and conventional 2D on-screen teaching of cerebrovascular anatomy” by Ladina Greuter et al.

“Evaluation of the effect of standard neuronavigation and augmented reality on the integrity of the perifocal structures during a neurosurgical approach” by Alioucha Davidovic et al.

“Three-dimensional–printed marker–based augmented reality neuronavigation: a new neuronavigation technique” by Gorkem Yavas et al.

“Development of an inside-out augmented reality technique for neurosurgical navigation” by Yun-Sik Dho et al.

“Holographic mixed-reality neuronavigation with a head-mounted device: technical feasibility and clinical application” by Ziyu Qi et al.

“Simulation of surgery for supratentorial gliomas in virtual reality using a 3D volume rendering technique: a poor man’s neuronavigation” by Jaskaran Singh Gosal et al.

“Letter to the Editor. Pedicular resection for ventrally situated spinal tumors” by Andrei Fernandes Joaquim

“Letter to the Editor. Social media in neurosurgery recruitment during COVID-19 and beyond” by Nolan J. Brown et al.

