To commemorate Juneteenth, the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will host a virtual fireside chat, “Black Liberation in the Workplace,” featuring Toye Wigley, director of global diversity equity and inclusion for PayPal, at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Maryland Smith Assistant Professor of Information Systems Lauren Rhue will join Wigley in a discussion on “knowing your worth as a Black professional in the business environment.”

Wigley at PayPal leads the development of brand and marketing solutions to drive a more inclusive and equitable employee and customer experience.

The online event is free and presented by Maryland Smith’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Register at https://go.umd.edu/TNh.