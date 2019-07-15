FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Education Management Solutions (EMS) and the University of Otago Revolutionize Pharmacy Education with Virtual Gaming

Bridge the gap between classroom learning and patient care with the all-new, web-based SimPHARM™ clinical pharmacology gaming platform.

Newswise — Exton, PA – July 15, 2019 - Education Management Solutions, LLC (EMS), a leading innovator of simulation management technologies, today announced a groundbreaking new virtual gaming platform for pharmacy and clinical therapeutics education.

Developed in partnership with Professor Stephen Duffull of the University of Otago School of Pharmacy, New Zealand, SimPHARM™gives pharmacy, medical, and nursing schools the framework they need to help students more effectively bridge the gap between classroom learning and nearly real patient care.

SimPHARM is a clinical therapeutic simulation tool that creates a realistic clinical experience in which one minute of virtual time equals one minute of real time. Ideal for flipped classroom learning environments, the platform's cognitive game engine empowers students to develop their clinical decision-making skills at their own pace while under the supervision of faculty.

"We are excited to partner with Professor Duffull and the University of Otago," said Anurag Singh, President and CEO of EMS. "The SimPHARM solution is a welcome addition to EMS' comprehensive suite of simulation management technologies and virtual training solutions for clinical education.

"With this partnership, EMS and the University of Otago establish a new standard for pharmacy education that effectively prepares students for real world clinical practice. SimPHARM helps students develop critical real-time decision-making skills, and understand the consequences of those decisions through self-reflection, debriefing, and peer feedback.

"SimPHARM grew out of a desire to enhance the educational experience while putting students in the driver's seat. Each case a student runs enhances their skill development, even when they're working independently from an instructor," said Professor Duffull. "Early results from School of Pharmacy students at the University of Otago have shown excellent engagement—and SimPHARM is more exciting for students than typical pre-reading requirements.

About Education Management Solutions

EMS is an industry pioneer in simulation-based solutions for healthcare training environments ranging from clinical simulation management software and hardware, to counselor education, case authoring and virtual patient training. Working alongside subject matter experts, EMS serves as the driving force behind numerous consumer-centered innovations that continue to move the clinical simulation market forward with breakthrough technologies.

As the leader in simulation management technology since its founding in 1994, EMS offers complete turnkey solutions that include integrated software and hardware, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, file backup, cloud-based eLearning, and support. Visit www.SIMULATIONiQ.com for more information.

About Professor Stephen Duffull

Stephen Duffull has been registered as a pharmacist since 1986, and has practiced in hospital and community pharmacy settings, and worked and trained in the Department of Clinical Pharmacology at Christchurch Hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand for 10 years. During this time, he completed his Masters and PhD degrees. His PhD involved the design and analysis of clinical pharmacokinetic studies. In 2006, he was offered a position as a Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Otago, where he served as Dean of Pharmacy from 2010 to 2016, and currently holds the title of Associate Dean, Research and Postgraduate. Professor Duffull has contributed over 200 publications in the area of modeling and pharmacometrics, which helped build a knowledge base that fueled the development of the SimPHARM clinical pharmacology simulation software.

