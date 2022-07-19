Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA— July 19, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced details for its Virtual ISPOR Asia Pacific Summit 2022. Sessions at the Summit will center on its theme, “Linking HEOR Research, Evidence, and Patient Needs for Decision Making in Asia Pacific.”

The Summit features 2 plenary sessions and a variety of breakout sessions on high-interest topics such as real-world evidence, health equity, health technology assessment, value-based healthcare, the digital transformation of healthcare, innovative health financing, the evolution of patient engagement, and more. Plenary sessions include:

Plenary 1: Value or Volume: Is the APAC Region Transforming into Value-Based Healthcare?

Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Value-based healthcare (VBHC), that aims to improve healthcare services by increasing outcomes with lowered costs, has been receiving attention in comparison to other payment models such as fee-for-service. Interest in VBHC is increasing in the Asia Pacific region (eg, value-based payment, value-based pricing, value-based procurement, etc) with discussions to adopt this approach underway. This session will address the current state of VBHC across the region and discuss the health policy aligned with VBHC in the areas of reimbursement, pricing, and payment models. Opportunities and challenges of implementing VBHC to help build sustainable and resilient healthcare systems will also be addressed. Speakers confirmed to date include: Kathleen Carberry, RN, MPH with Value Institute for Health and Care and the Department of Medical Education in Austin, TX, USA; Daphne Khoo, MD with Healthcare Performance Group and the Ministry of Health in Singapore; and Kylie Woolcock with the Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association in Deakin West, ACT, Australia.

Plenary 2: Digital Health Innovations: Improving Patient Outcomes and Equity in the Asia Pacific Region

Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Innovations in digital health technologies have become increasingly available for patients, providers, and health systems. These technologies offer significant promise for improving patient outcomes and reducing inequities; however, these potential benefits need to be balanced against potential downsides. This session will consider how these innovative technologies can be considered within a health technology assessment framework, or other evaluation frameworks, to measure how they improve patient health outcomes and equity. Confirmed speakers to date include Raymond Francis R. Sarmiento, MD with the University of the Philippines Manila in Manila, Philippines and Guangjun Yu, MD, PhD with the Shanghai Children's Hospital and Medical Informatics Research Institute of Shanghai Jiaotong University in Shanghai, China.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. The ISPOR Asia Pacific Summit draws healthcare stakeholders from the region with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

