Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—November 17, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced its plenary speakers for Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021. The conference is centered on the theme “Emerging Frontiers and Opportunities: Special Populations and Technologies” and offers educational and networking opportunities for attendees.

Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021

30 November – 3 December 2021

Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 will be held 30 November – 3 December with the conference theme, “Emerging Frontiers and Opportunities: Special Populations and Technologies.” Plenary sessions for the virtual conference include:

Plenary 1: Joint HTA Dialogue for Specialized Therapies- Tower of Babel or Lingua Franca?

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

This opening plenary session will discuss the usefulness and gaps of regulatory evidence pathways used for health technology assessment and the potential for a more unified approach to the use of alternative evidence (ie, non-randomized controlled trial data). Speakers include:

Moderator: Guido Rasi, MD; Rome University Tor Vergata, Gemelli Polyclinic; Rome, Italy

Luciana Ballini, BSc Soc, MSc; Agenzia Sanitaria e Sociale Regionale-Emilia Romagna; Bologna, Italy

Jo De Cock, MS; Institut National de l'Assurance Maladie-Invalidité; Brussels, Belgium

Hans-Georg Eichler, MD, MSc; Association of Austrian Social Insurance Institutions, Vienna, Austria

Rui Santos Ivo; INFARMED; Lisbon, Portugal

Plenary 2: Lessons Learned from EU Collaboration Efforts During the Pandemic - The End or the Beginning? From Vaccines to Orphans and Gene Therapies

Wednesday, 1 December 2021

This plenary session will explore international partnership and dialogue aimed at special populations and technologies that have important implications for a range of European healthcare decisions, including regulatory pathways, pricing and reimbursement, and managed entry agreements. Speakers include:

Moderator: Marcin Czech, PhD, MD, MBA; The Institute of Mother and Child, Warsaw University of Technology; Warsaw, Poland

Lieven Annemans, PhD; Ghent University; Ghent, Belgium

Francis Arickx, PharmD; National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance RIZIV INAMI, Brussels, Belgium

Andrzej Rys, MD; European Commission; Brussels, Belgium

Catherine Smallwood, DPhil, MSc; World Health Organization Europe; Copenhagen Area, Denmark

Plenary 3: Broader Value Assessments for Special Populations and Technologies- Are We Closing a Gap or Widening a Divide?

Friday, 3 December 2021

This closing plenary session will consider the emerging needs and new frontiers in broader value assessment, including what is needed from key stakeholders to generate the willingness, ability, and evidence for broader value assessment of special technologies in special populations. Speakers include:

Moderator: Lotte Steuten, PhD; Office of Health Economics, University of London; London, England, UK

Annie Hubert; ESAH Biopharma Consulting; Brussels, Belgium

Gillian Leng; NICE; London, England, UK

Peter Neumann, ScD; Tufts Medical Center; Boston, MA, USA

Ben Osborn; Pfizer; Tadworth, England, UK

Avril Daly, Retina International, Zürich Switzerland

ISPOR members have been instrumental in addressing the pandemic through COVID-19 research. HEOR provides the scientific community with important evidence to respond to the pandemic and help the world to move forward in the face of the many challenges posed by COVID-19. ISPOR’s members and chapters around the globe have been called on to advise health ministries, health technology assessment organizations, and decision-making bodies within local, national, and regional governments around the world on the COVID 19 recovery.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 will draw healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on the conference can be found at:

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field

