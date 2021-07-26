Telehealth Visits Provide Early Detection, More Treatment Options and Better Chance of Survival

August 1 is World Lung Cancer Awareness Day, a global initiative to raise awareness to the fact that lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death and even though new research and discovery continue to make breakthroughs, it ranks among the lowest in terms of survival rate when compared to breast cancer or prostate cancer. One factor - many people are often reluctant to go for screenings. That’s why Hackensack University Medical Center is making screenings more convenient. Virtual lung cancer screenings can be mostly done from the comfort of your own home.

“It was so easy and I felt so much more at ease because I was able to have my screening from home,” says satisfied patient Marie Capozzi.

Dr. Nabil Pierre Rizk, Chief of Thoracic Surgery, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, says the telehealth offering, especially at a time when many hesitate about visiting their doctors due to the pandemic, is so invaluable.

“Lung cancer screenings are an underutilized resource that can provide lifesaving benefits for eligible patients,” explains Rizk. “Ever since the pandemic began, we’re finding that more and more patients are utilizing telehealth visits with their regular physicians. We’re pleased to now be able to offer this service for lung cancer screenings as well in a convenient and comprehensive way.”

Lung cancer screenings can provide patients peace of mind, more treatment options, and a better chance of survival. Unfortunately, a small percentage of New Jersey residents take advantage of this potentially lifesaving service.

To qualify for Lung cancer screening a person must be:

A former smoker who has quit in the last 15 years

Between the ages of 55 and 80 years old

Have no symptoms of lung cancer

Have a smoking history of at least a 30-pack-year smoking history (such as two packs per day for 15 years) or one pack a day for 30 years

The first step is for a patient to call the Lung Cancer Screening Program who will conduct a comprehensive phone screening to determine if a person is eligible. The team will make recommendations on if a screening is needed and if the patient qualifies. If they do, a telehealth visit will be scheduled followed by a CT scan in person. For qualified patients, lung cancer screening is fully covered by all private health insurance carriers and Medicare and their primary care physician can be included in the call.

This was the process for Edgewater resident, Capozzi, who was later relieved to find out she does not have lung cancer.

“With my family history of cancer, I was nervous about going for the screening but it was

quick and easy. Now I feel as though a weight has been lifted and I highly recommend the process to others.”

To find out more visit Hackensackumc.org/lungcancerscreening.

