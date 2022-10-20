Focused Ultrasound Media Event

Monday, October 24, 2022

12–1:30 pm ET

Newswise — The 8th International Symposium on Focused Ultrasound – a hybrid virtual and in-person four-day event held in Bethesda, MD –, includes an interactive virtual press briefing featuring the most recent clinical and preclinical advances and emerging applications of focused ultrasound. Global experts will highlight the use of focused ultrasound – a noninvasive, therapeutic, game-changing, highly disruptive technology – in cancer immunotherapy; neuromodulation for depression; and the treatment of pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome in fetal populations.

The briefing will be held via Zoom with pre-recorded presentations, followed by a live Q&A.

Featured speakers and topics include:

David Attali, MD, and Marion Plaze, MD, PhD, GHU Paris Psychiatrie Neurosciences, Paris, France, will discuss the use of neuromodulation to treat psychiatric disorders.

and GHU Paris Psychiatrie Neurosciences, Paris, France, will discuss the use of neuromodulation to treat psychiatric disorders. Patrick Dillon, MD, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Virginia, will discuss the new world’s first focused ultrasound immuno-oncology center and the application of focused ultrasound in immunotherapy.

Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of Virginia, will discuss the new world’s first focused ultrasound immuno-oncology center and the application of focused ultrasound in immunotherapy. Jae Young Lee, MD, Department of Radiology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea, will describe the application of ultrasound imaging in pancreatic cancer.

Department of Radiology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea, will describe the application of ultrasound imaging in pancreatic cancer. Christoph Lees, MD, and Caroline Shaw, MD, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom, will speak about the use of high intensity focused ultrasound in twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom, will speak about the use of high intensity focused ultrasound in twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome. Cheng-Chia (Fred) Wu, MD, PhD, Department of Radiation Oncology, Columbia University, will discuss focused ultrasound to treat DIPG, a rare fatal brain tumor affecting children.

The Symposium, hosted by the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, is the world's leading forum for sharing the latest translational and clinical advances in focused ultrasound. The four-day event will spotlight breakthrough preclinical, translational, and clinical research related to one of today’s most promising and innovative therapeutic technologies. This year, we are offering members of the media FREE REGISTRATION to attend the Symposium in-person or virtually (please email Wes Myhre for the code).

About Focused Ultrasound

Focused ultrasound uses ultrasound energy guided by real-time imaging to treat tissue deep in the body without incisions or radiation. It is FDA approved in the United States to treat essential tremor, tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease, uterine fibroids, pain from bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and the prostate. Dozens of additional indications are approved outside of the US. The technology is in various stages of research and development for more than 160 diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and tumors of the brain, liver, breast, and pancreas.

About the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was created to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide by accelerating the development of this noninvasive technology. The Foundation works to clear the path to global adoption by organizing and funding research, fostering collaboration, and building awareness among patients and professionals. Since its establishment in 2006, the Foundation has become the largest nongovernmental source of funding for focused ultrasound research. For more information, visit http://www.fusfoundation.org.

