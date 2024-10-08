Newswise — Virtual reality is set to revolutionise Australia’s $24 billion forestry industry by training workers risk-free, remotely, and much faster.

A VR immersive training tool developed by the University of South Australia with the support of the Green Triangle Forest Industry Hub is also expected to save the industry millions of dollars in the long term.

Lead researcher and immersive technology expert Dr Andrew Cunningham and developer Jack Fraser have spent the past year working on the VR tool to support training in South Australia’s forestry mills, and hope to roll it out nationally.

The ‘Mills Skills VR’ tool uses virtual reality across a range of scenarios, immersing users in a 3D environment that simulates all aspects of forestry practices, training them in a risk-free setting.

“For the untrained, the forest industry is inherently risky, especially in the mills because it involves large, heavy machinery,” Dr Cunningham says. “It is also a fast moving and busy environment, so if we can train workers to recognise the hazards and equip them with the skills before they step into the mill, it’s better for everyone.”

A significant benefit is that the trainees can use the VR tool anywhere in Australia, with a virtual reality headset, saving time and costs in flying them halfway across the country.

Workforce Development Manager at the Green Triangle Forest Industry Hub, Josh Praolini, says the VR training model could reshape how training is delivered to forest industry workers in Australia.

“At the moment, we rely on access to trainers and machinery that is an essential part of the mill operations. By training new recruits on these machines, you slow or halt production, and expose them to potential risks,” Praolini says.

“This virtual reality tool allows us to safely introduce recruits to multiple scenarios they could encounter in the mill, as well as offering updated training to existing workers without impacting day-to-day operations of the mill.”

Beyond the VR training, UniSA researchers are using immersive analytics tools to gather data on plantations and view the trees virtually in a 3D environment, checking for defects, wood quality and growing conditions.

“The ability to track, monitor and interact in virtual environments opens the door to an exciting future for Australia’s forest industry,” Mr Praolini says.

Dr Cunningham is confident the industry’s willingness to embrace new technology will also make it an appealing career choice for high school and university students.

“The forest industry currently supports around 80,000 direct jobs in Australia, but we still need a lot more workers. Virtual reality can take people into a mill and a plantation, showcasing what is involved and the opportunities that lie ahead for a progressive and satisfying career.”

The next step is to adapt the training tool to other industries where safety is important, including building and manufacturing.

A video explaining the VR training tool is available at: https://youtu.be/fVDVOG_1H8w