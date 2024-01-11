Newswise — WASHINGTON—The popular TikTok trend of ‘hormone balancing’ has taken over the internet with claims to balance your hormones with holistic approaches alone, but medical experts question its legitimacy.



Endocrine Society expert Deena Adimoolam, M.D., will discuss ‘hormone balancing’ during the Society’s Virtual Science Writers Conference on January 24.



What: The Virtual Science Writers Conference will examine:

How hormones function and stay in balance

Common endocrine disorders associated with hormone imbalances

The benefits and risks of using TikTok for hormone health advice

Best ways to take care of your hormone health

Who: Deena Adimoolam, M.D., a privately practicing endocrinologist in New Jersey.



Adimoolam is a physician and endocrinologist with a passion for public health education and nutrition. She diagnoses and treats a wide range of weight-related conditions, including obesity, diabetes, thyroid disease, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and women’s hormonal health issues. She has published research and written chapters for textbooks dedicated to diabetes and obesity.



When: Wednesday, January 24 at 1 PM Eastern



Register to attend the virtual Science Writers Conference by emailing [email protected]. Registered reporters will receive log-in details.



Priority will be given to journalists seeking to register. The recording of this event will be made available on the Society’s YouTube channel for other audiences.



