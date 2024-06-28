Abstract

Newswise — In an era where both human and virtual influencers play pivotal roles in shaping consumer behavior, understanding their influence on consumers' reactions to service failures has become an essential scholarly pursuit. This research stands at the forefront of this burgeoning field, dissecting the unique impact of human versus virtual influencers on consumer attitudes toward service failures, including forgiveness propensity, behavioral responses, and punishment intention. Through a series of experimental studies, the research uncovers a nuanced preference for virtual influencers, who elicit higher levels of forgiveness, more positive behavioral responses, and lower punitive intentions during service failures. These findings are mediated by mind perception and responsibility attribution, and are moderated by familiarity, thereby unveiling a complex interplay of psychological processes. The study's contributions transcend mere observations, offering a theoretical framework with empirical testing that integrates consumer psychology with the emergent phenomenon of virtual influencers. The insights gleaned from this research not only enhance academic understanding of the dynamics between influencer types and consumer reactions but also provide actionable strategies for marketers. By bridging theory and practice, this study carves a new path in influencer marketing research, particularly illuminating how to leverage influencer types to mitigate negative consumer reactions due to service failures.