Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release. A visual abstract is below.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.3355?guestAccessKey=fd9d8a9c-2d02-4b28-9e0d-0e4b4c9afdf9&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=081522

Visual Abstract

Authors: Mark J. Pletcher, M.D., M.P.H., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.3355)

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #