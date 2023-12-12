Newswise — Waltham — December 12, 2023 — Lower levels of vitamin D found in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients are linked to inflammation, potentially playing a role in the disease's development, findings from a cross-sectional observational study published in Medicine® show. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

"Insufficient vitamin D levels in IBD patients are known to heighten relapse risks and disease recurrence, potentially resulting in complications like osteoporosis and calcium deficiency due to its impact on inflammation and IBD development. Our study aimed to investigate serum vitamin D levels in patients with IBD compared to healthy individuals and evaluate the relationship between vitamin D and inflammatory markers", says Dr. Antonia Topalova-Dimitrova, MD of Department of Gastroenterology, University Hospital St. Ivan Rilski and Medical University in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The strong association between vitamin D levels and IBD inflammation severity

The study investigated the link between vitamin D levels and inflammatory bowel diseases, focusing on Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC). In a group of 106 participants, including 92 IBD patients and 14 healthy controls, the research found a substantial association between lower serum vitamin D levels and increased inflammatory markers in IBD patients.

The results showcased that individuals with CD and UC had notably lower serum vitamin D levels (16 ± 8.6 ng/mL) compared to healthy individuals (26 ± 9.73 ng/mL). Specifically, 32.6% of IBD patients exhibited vitamin D deficiency, while 66.3% had insufficient levels. In contrast, the healthy control group had a higher percentage (35.7%) of individuals with normal vitamin D levels.

The study also revealed something intriguing—when vitamin D levels were lower in people with inflammatory bowel diseases, markers linked to inflammation, such as white blood cell counts and certain proteins like CRP-C, tended to be higher. This suggests that as vitamin D levels decrease, signs of inflammation may increase, hinting at vitamin D playing a role in how inflammation happens in IBD. This could mean that maintaining healthy vitamin D levels might help in managing inflammation in these diseases.

Does the observed relationship between vitamin D levels and inflammation in IBD imply causation or just a correlation?

It is crucial to note that while the study demonstrates a strong association between vitamin D levels and inflammation severity in IBD, it doesn't establish causation. The findings suggest a correlation between lower vitamin D levels and increased inflammation, indicating a possible influence of vitamin D on the severity of IBD. Factors contributing to low vitamin D in individuals with IBD include malabsorption, reduced food intake, limited sunlight exposure, and certain genetic predispositions.

The implications of these findings are significant, especially considering the rising prevalence of IBD-related conditions like Crohn's and colitis. Vitamin D deficiency in patients with IBD is associated with a higher frequency of disease relapse, slower response to biological therapy, and an increased risk of surgical intervention. Understanding the potential role of vitamin D in modulating inflammation in IBD could pave the way for targeted interventions. Strategies to address vitamin D deficiency in IBD patients, such as supplementation may complement existing treatments and potentially help manage disease severity and relapse.

Overall, the study shows a clear correlation between increased inflammation in IBD patients and reduced vitamin D levels; however, more investigation is required to pinpoint the exact mechanisms and establish a cause-and-effect relationship. Nonetheless, these findings offer promising insights into potential avenues for managing and understanding the complex nature of IBD.

Dr. Dimitrova concludes, “It is strongly advised to evaluate vitamin D levels in individuals with IBD due to the associated risks of disease relapse, surgical interventions, osteoporosis, calcium deficiency, and reduced responsiveness to biologic treatments. Enhancing vitamin D levels can be pursued through dietary improvements, increased sunlight exposure (though challenging for those with IBD), or oral supplementation.”

About Medicine

Medicine® is a fully open access journal that provides authors with the unique opportunity to continuously publish original research across a broad spectrum of clinical disciplines and sub-specialties. The journal only accepts manuscripts that are deemed scientific, technically and ethically sound, and in compliance with standard reporting guidelines. Medicine® is indexed in MEDLINE, PubMed, PubMed Central, Europe PMC, ​Directory of Open Access Journals, Web of Science, ISI Journal Citation Reports, Ovid®, and Scopus.

