Newswise — Vizient, Inc. today announced an agreement with SafeSource Direct, LLC, the manufacturer of high-quality, American-made personal protective equipment (PPE), for chemo-rated nitrile gloves. The agreement is the latest move by Vizient to increase supply assurance of critical medical supplies.

SafeSource Direct, a joint venture between the Gulf South’s largest health system, Ochsner Health, and Trax Development, launched in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a solution to national shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). Adding 850 jobs in Broussard, Louisiana and planning to create over 2,200 total American jobs, SafeSource Direct is initially focusing production on meeting the needs of all Ochsner facilities as well as Vizient members seeking domestic or committed supply. Additionally, the manufacturer is working toward complete vertical integration by sourcing raw materials at a nearby facility to further shore up PPE resiliency.

“The healthcare supply chain is global, extremely complex and remains an open invitation for unexpected disruptions. Vizient is committed to supporting efforts that help ensure our members are insulated against supply chain disruptions like those that occurred with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Simrit Sandhu, executive vice president for Vizient. “As a result of its unique partnership with Ochsner Health, a clinical quality leader, SafeSource Direct is able to produce high quality nitrile gloves.”

With two manufacturing plants, SafeSource Direct is capable of producing more than 108,000 gloves per hour across multiple operational lines. It aims to have a dozen lines operational by January 2024 capable of producing over 2 billion gloves annually with additional manufacturing capacity available on-site.

“The pandemic shined a light on significant flaws in sourcing PPE from outside the U.S., and through this new agreement, we’re helping insulate Vizient members from future price increases, stockouts, and international supply chain disruptions,” said Justin Hollingsworth, CEO of SafeSource Direct. “Our healthcare partners have had to resort to stockpiling, which is costly and inefficient. We’re ensuring they can always count on a readily available, high-quality supply of PPE.”

“We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring a high-quality and reliable PPE supply made in America,” said Regine Villain, system vice president of supply chain network & chief supply chain officer, Ochsner Health. “Having a domestically manufactured PPE supply mitigates risks inherent in a global supply chain that can’t always meet demand. It also ensures that our PPE is the highest quality. Furthermore, reshoring PPE production aligns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities to ensure ethical work conditions at PPE plants and to eliminate carbon emissions associated with overseas transport.”

About Vizient

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company, serves more than 60% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Vizient’s solutions and services improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About SafeSource Direct

SafeSource Direct LLC is an American manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) dedicated to keeping our nation’s healthcare and other essential workers safe on the job. At SafeSource Direct, success minded team-members use innovation and automation to provide high-quality American-made PPE at prices competitive with those of foreign suppliers. Headquartered in Lafayette Parish, La., SafeSource Direct operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Broussard as well as in neighboring St. Martin Parish. Positioned near the Mississippi River, rail lines, and interstate highways, it is well positioned to distribute PPE to the nation. To learn more about how SafeSource Direct is laying the groundwork for sustainability in the healthcare industry, visit SafeSourceDirect.com .



About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating 80 years in 2022, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and heart transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including over 700 clinical studies. It has more than 36,000 employees and over 4,600 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2021, Ochsner Health treated more than 1 million people from every state and 75 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit www.ochsner.org.