Newswise — Millions of Americans will be voting on whether to protect access to contraception this election. This comes as more than 19 million women are living in contraceptive desserts.

In June, senate republicans blocked legislation that would protect women’s access to birth control. Right now, only 11 states and the District of Columbia have laws in place, protecting the right to contraception. The George Washington University has experts available who can provide insight on this topic. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected] or Shannon Mitchell, [email protected].

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights. Watch this video where she discusses reproductive healthcare.

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect health and uphold the Emergency Treatment and Labor Act.



