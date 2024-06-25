Newswise — Nearly 15,000 car dealerships across North America are still struggling to operate after a massive cyberattack has crippled their software systems. As more vehicles become connected to the Internet and reliant on digital systems, cyberattacks pose a serious risk to businesses and consumers.

Tulane University cybersecurity expert Demetrice Rogers is available to discuss the next steps in auto industry recovery efforts and what other industries can learn from the incident to avoid repeat attacks.

Professor Rogers can speak about:

The implications for data security and privacy and the possible compromise of sensitive customer data, including personal information and financial details.

Specific cybersecurity weaknesses within the automotive industry that made these car dealerships targets for the cyberattack.

Offer insights into effective cybersecurity measures and best practices that car dealerships can implement to strengthen their defenses against future cyber threats.

Quote from Demetrice Rogers:

“The preliminary reports indicate that the attack on CDK Global was a ransomware incident. Their systems will essentially be held hostage until specific demands, likely monetary, are fulfilled. Initial reports indicate CDK plans to pay the ransom, which could be tens of millions of dollars, to the attackers. I would expect systems to slowly come back online, with some data and processes unavailable until they have fully recovered.”

“This situation highlights the critical need for an effective backup and disaster recovery program. Organizations should routinely test their recovery capabilities to ensure preparedness for such incidents. Additionally, it is generally recommended not to comply with hackers' demands or pay the ransom. While it is true that some companies opt to pay (though this is rarely publicized), it is usually more prudent to activate a well-prepared disaster recovery plan.”