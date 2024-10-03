Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Oct. 3, 2024 – Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have received a five-year, $3.4 million grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, to study medical misinformation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, public distrust in science and medicine grew. The hyper-politicized environment, evolving health guidelines as scientists learned more and disagreements about trustworthy sources for health information only intensified the spread of misinformation.

While many physicians discuss medical misinformation with their patients during clinical visits, there’s little known research on the factors that assist or impede these conversations.

“Health care providers play a crucial role in mitigating misinformation,” said Zubin Master, Ph.D., associate professor of social sciences and health policy at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the study’s principal investigator. “However, we need a better understanding of why physicians may choose not to confront patient misinformation.”

Master said that older patients are also disproportionately affected by health misinformation, which can hurt informed decision-making and health outcomes.

For the study, the research team will conduct 100 interviews and survey a national sample of 1,400 physicians to evaluate attitudes about confronting medical misinformation surrounding two topics known to have rampant misinformation: COVID-19 vaccinations and unproven stem-cell therapies.

Master said while these topics vary in their politicization, misinformation in both areas is a threat to public health. For example, unproven stem cell therapies have not been scientifically tested for patient safety and effectiveness, and yet, there’s a direct-to-consumer market that flourishes.

Using online focus groups with older adult patients, researchers will also evaluate communication preferences and willingness in being confronted with evidence-based health information from physicians.

Master said that future research will involve translating data from these studies to create a toolkit for physicians that can be tested and implemented within a health system.

“Health care providers are highly trusted information brokers,” Master said. “This funding will support our long-term goal in understanding the best methods to increase health literacy and counter medical misinformation among an aging public.”