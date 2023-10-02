Newswise — As the cost of attendance and employment opportunities become increasingly critical factors for future students, Cal State Fullerton tops a new ranking of best value colleges that graduate students with low debt and strong employment prospects.

The Wall Street Journal and College Pulse named Cal State Fullerton No. 7 on its Best Value list for 2024, based on the median salaries of alumni and how quickly those earnings can cover the estimated cost of a degree.

CSUF ranked among 400 colleges in the U.S. that The Wall Street Journal recognized for “keeping costs low and putting graduates on pathways to lucrative careers.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, it would take a CSUF graduate six months to pay off the average net price of their degree, which was listed at $4,211. For graduates who have entered the workforce, The Wall Street Journal list estimates a CSUF degree could increase one’s earning potential by $30,785.

The university ranked No. 24 on the journal’s Social Mobility list for its graduation rates, graduates’ salaries and percentage of low-income students.

CSUF took the No. 177 spot among 400 universities on the 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. list, which ranked colleges on such factors as students’ graduation and salary outcomes, learning opportunities, and inclusion of students from different backgrounds.

The Wall Street Journal noted that its rankings this year put a greater emphasis on measuring the value added by colleges, evaluating such factors as institutions’ contributions to student success, graduation rates and graduate salaries.