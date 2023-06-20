Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (June 19, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Walter R. Frontera, MD, PhD, as a 2023 plenary speaker at the AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Frontera is a professor in the departments of PM&R, sports medicine, and physiology at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, and serves as the editor-in-chief of the American Journal of PM&R. His primary research interest is in geriatric rehabilitation, particularly the study of the mechanisms underlying muscle atrophy and weakness in elderly and the potential benefits of exercise training in older men and women. Dr. Frontera’s plenary session titled, “Sarcopenia: Aging of Skeletal Muscle and Benefits of Exercise,” will examine the diagnostic criteria for sarcopenia and discuss the most recent research related to the cellular and physiological changes associated with it. The potential contribution of different types of exercise to the rehabilitation of older adults will also be discussed. According to Dr. Frontera, this topic is important to address because, “There are significant demographic changes globally with more people in the older adult group and a longer life expectancy. Sarcopenia is highly prevalent in this population.” Dr. Frontera is excited to connect with other clinicians and investigators at the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting in Phoenix. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share recent research on the topic of aging skeletal muscle that hopefully will provoke some discussion on this topic.”

