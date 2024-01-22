A recent trend is giving ophthalmologists pause: surgery to change the color of one’s eyes, either through laser surgery, chemical dyes or silicone implants. Usually reserved for a missing or damaged iris, silicone implantations often lead to conditions like cataracts and glaucoma, which require corrective surgery. Natalie Afshari, MD, ophthalmologist and chief of the Division of Cornea and Refractive Surgery at UC San Diego Health is available to why this procedure is unsupported by the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Surgery Vision
KEYWORDS
Ophthalmology eye color Eye Surgery Refractive surgery
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News