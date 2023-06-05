The No. 1 cause of death in both men and women is heart disease. Heart attacks can happen suddenly or silently, but warning signs may occur for many people hours, days or weeks in advance.

Dr. James Stephen Jenkins, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM is the section head of interventional cardiology and the director of interventional cardiology at the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is available to discuss some of the most common signs of a heart attack that can be experienced a month before the actual event, including:

1. Frequent chest pain

2. Fatigue

3. Dizziness

4. Indigestion or nausea

5. Sweating

6. Swelling in the legs, ankles and/or feet

7. Irregular heartbeat

8. Pain in other parts of your body

9. Shortness of breath

Read his blog on the 9 Warning Signs of a Heart Attack from Your Body a Month Before.

Dr. Jenkins can also discuss what to do if you think you're having a heart attack and things you can do to reduce your risk of having a heart attack.