Newswise — A recent study published in JAMA Network Open emphasizes the importance of considering colorectal cancer as a possible diagnosis for young adults showing symptoms of rectal bleeding or persistent abdominal pain. The study’s results support the idea that quick and thorough diagnostic procedures can help catch the disease earlier and improve survival rates. Samir Gupta, MD, study senior author, associate professor of clinical medicine at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and gastroenterologist at UC San Diego Health, is available to discuss study results and implications for young adult patients, including symptoms, current treatment options for colorectal cancer, and the importance of screening for early detection.

