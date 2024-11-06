By: Stephen Stone | Published:

Newswise — From education to employment, many veterans are proving their disciplined military training translates to quality performances in college and the workforce.

A national report on the academic success of student veterans using the post-9/11 GI Bill confirms that a large percentage of student veterans are achieving high GPAs and excelling in many majors.

Data from a 2023 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report highlight the unemployment rate for all veterans at just 2.8%. The Postsecondary National Policy Institute long-term study also shows that 73.7% of veteran graduates reported owning a home and 87.3% having a retirement account, both on par with the general population.

While many veterans continue their fast track toward success, barriers persist. The readjustment period toward education and employment can be a difficult time for veteran retirees who served several years in the military. Other issues remain, including mental health reasons or competition with other job candidates who have a longer history in the workforce.

However, many of the obstacles faced by veterans are outweighed by their inherent intangibles developed in military training — a variety of skills sought by employers.

William “Billy” Francis is a retired Air Force fighter jet pilot and commander with 26 years of service. He is the founding director of FSU’s Student Veterans Center, a national leader in supporting student veterans and ensuring their success.

Under Francis’ leadership and FSU’s commitment, the SVC has made a college degree more accessible for veterans and increased FSU’s veteran graduate rates by more than 15%.

Francis may be contacted by reporters via email.

William “Billy” Francis, Director, Student Veterans Center

Email: [email protected]

Quote from William “Billy” Francis:

What are some of the skills that many veterans provide to the workforce?

“Veterans are situationally aware decision-makers who influence others and outcomes. They help achieve what would not have been achieved without their influence. Some of the skills they possess include being good decision-makers, having self-discipline, strong self-control and are trustworthy influencers.”