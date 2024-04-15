Newswise — OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, APRIL 15, 2024 – The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is excited to announce that over 200 of the country’s top industry leaders will gather for Excellence in Laundry, May 20-22 at the luxurious PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The premier event for experienced, multi-store operators and investors in the vended laundry industry will include newly expanded educational offerings focused on innovative ideas and practices to grow businesses, as well as networking, tabletop exhibits showcasing the latest products and services from 25 leading manufacturer and service provider companies and one-on-one meetings.

With a program curated by CLA, the most trusted voice in vended laundry for over 60 years, Excellence in Laundry has earned a reputation as the best educational opportunity for increasing profitability. This year’s offerings include a dynamic keynote from Director of Analytics and Consulting for the Bundy Group Alex Chausovsky titled, “Economic Update: What Laundromat Owners Should Expect in the Second Half of 2024 and Beyond.” This address will shed light on time-sensitive economic events such as inflation and shifts in the business investment landscape and offer tools to help company leaders make more data-informed decisions. The Excellence program will also feature:

More than 14 hours of primarily peer-to-peer sessions focused on topics like talent acquisition and retention, management and maintenance strategies for large-scale chains and the effects of premium services like wash-dry-fold on self-service business models.

A complete, concurrent lineup of sessions designed for potential and first-time owners presented by experienced industry leaders.

Ample time to network with peers and enjoy the amenities at the beautiful resort property.

“CLA is proud to announce new educational initiatives tailored to the needs of laundromat owners and investors in today's market,” said Brian Wallace, President and CEO of CLA. “The vended laundry industry, consumer expectations and the economic landscape are all constantly changing, which is why it’s important to have access to timely insights and opportunities to hear what’s working for other operators right now. That’s exactly what Excellence in Laundry provides — relevant, actionable advice from highly successful members of our community and leading experts in key areas like business analytics.”

For the second consecutive year, Excellence in Laundry will open with Excellent Women in Laundry, the only dedicated gathering for women in the vended laundry industry. The full-day program, held May 20, will feature network-building activities and receptions as well as roundtables, panel discussions and keynotes focused on topics like career advancement, efficiency-enhancing technology and common challenges. New for 2024, attendees can take advantage of bundled pricing for both Excellence in Laundry and Excellent Women in Laundry.

For more information about the event, registration and exclusive room rates and benefits at the PGA National Resort, visit coinlaundry.org/events/excellence-in-laundry-conference.

About CLA

The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is a national, nonprofit organization, with a membership of more than 300 manufacturers and distributors, and 1,500 owners in the self-service laundry industry. Since 1960, CLA has advanced the self-service laundry industry and improved the customer experience by providing store operators with research, education, advocacy and other resources required to be successful business owners. For more information about CLA, visit coinlaundry.org.

