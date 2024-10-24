Newswise — Erik Herzog, a WashU expert in circadian rhythms, is available for interviews about the negative impacts of seasonal time change.

Herzog advocates for eliminating Daylight Saving Time.

Scientists say that Standard Time -- which most of our nation observes from November through March -- is the better option for health and also for things like safety and learning in schools.

Despite endorsements of permanent Standard Time, we cannot seem to agree.

“There has been legislation for permanent Standard Time and for permanent Daylight Saving Time,” said Herzog, the Viktor Hamburger Distinguished Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. “At least 20 states have considered or are considering bills that would eliminate annual time switching.”

Herzog is a past president of the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms, a scientific organization dedicated to the study of biological clocks and sleep.

In his laboratory research at WashU, Herzog studies the molecules, cells and circuits underlying daily rhythms in mammals. Read more about Herzog’s take on time change in previous interviews with The Source, St. Louis On the Air and others.

Contact Talia Ogliore to schedule an interview with Erik Herzog: [email protected] or 314-935-2919