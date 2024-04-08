Newswise — Planetary sciences faculty experts and students from Washington University in St. Louis will view the solar eclipse from a site that will experience 4 minutes of totality, starting at 1:57 p.m. Central time on Monday, April 8, 2024.

At the event, the scientists will give brief presentations about eclipse science and current research.

***

Weather update: As of 5:15 am local time on April 8, 20-40% cloud coverage predicted at site

***

WHO: Five planetary scientists from WashU’s McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences are available to speak with reporters from the path of totality for the solar eclipse. The scientists will be at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in southern Missouri, near Cape Girardeau.

About 70 WashU undergraduate students will be there to view the eclipse, along with state park staff and the public.

WHERE: Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville, Mo., 63785

WHEN: 12-3 p.m. (eclipse peaks locally at 1:57 p.m. Central time) Monday, April 8, 2024

Bollinger event WashU media contact: Talia Ogliore, [email protected]; mobile, 626-390-8628