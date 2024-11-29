Newswise — Amid an escalating global energy crisis, the need for high-performance energy storage solutions is more pressing than ever. Supercapacitors, known for their fast charge/discharge rates and longer cycle life compared to traditional batteries, have emerged as a critical component in future energy systems. However, to meet growing demand, supercapacitors require high-quality electrode materials that balance conductivity with expansive surface area—an area where many conventional materials fall short. These challenges have spurred scientists to explore advanced carbon materials with intricate porous structures and strategically placed nitrogen atoms, a process known as heteroatom doping.



In a recent study (DOI: 10.1007/s42768-024-00210-5) published in Waste Disposal & Sustainable Energy on October 18, 2024, researchers from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology and Tongji University, introduced an innovative method to fabricate nitrogen-doped hierarchical porous carbons (HPCs) from waste oil. Their approach, which utilizes carbonization under autogenic pressure at elevated temperatures (CAPET) and potassium hydroxide (KOH) activation, demonstrated substantial improvements in surface area, porosity, and energy storage performance. This process transforms waste oil into a high-value material with properties tailored for supercapacitor electrodes, offering a promising and sustainable solution for the energy storage industry.



The research team selected linoleic acid (found in waste oils) and melamine as carbon and nitrogen sources, respectively. After heating the materials to 600°C and treating them with KOH, the researchers produced HPCs with an impressive surface area of up to 3474.1 m²/g. These HPCs featured mesopores, accounting for 72.9% to 77.3% of the total pore volume—essential for enhancing the material’s storage capacity and ion transport efficiency. Nitrogen doping, facilitated by melamine, improved conductivity and introduced active sites within the carbon framework, boosting electrochemical reactivity. As a result, the HPCs achieved a specific capacitance of 430.2 F g−1, with a retention rate of 86.5% after 2000 charge/discharge cycles.



“By using waste oil as a precursor, we’re not only recycling waste into a valuable resource but also creating a supercapacitor material with exceptional electrochemical properties,” said Dr. Suyun Xu, a leading researcher on the project. “Our approach optimizes the pore structure and uses nitrogen doping to elevate the performance of supercapacitors, opening up new possibilities for sustainable, high-efficiency energy storage.”



This study’s potential applications extend beyond the laboratory, offering opportunities for energy technologies in a circular economy. By repurposing waste oil into a high-performing carbon material, this method reduces environmental waste while supporting eco-friendly and economical energy storage solutions. The HPCs’ improved performance in supercapacitors makes them suitable for use in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and other advanced applications, paving the way for greener, more efficient energy systems worldwide.



As the energy landscape evolves, innovations like this provide a promising glimpse into a future where waste materials are transformed into resources, ensuring that sustainability and high-performance technology can coexist.

