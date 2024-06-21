Research Alert
Abstract
Newswise — Large-scale spatial configurations combining Wave Energy Converters (WECs) and coastal attenuating-wave facilities have the potential to exploit marine renewable energy sustainably. In this study, an integrated concept of multiple Oscillating Water Columns (OWCs) and a very long floating breakwater is introduced. Associated energy extraction, gap resonance and hydroelastic interaction problems are examined. A coupled numerical simulation methodology consisting of a Finite Volume Method (FVM)based solver and a Finite Element Method (FEM) solver, is developed to investigate the strong fluid and structure coupled problem. The fluid-structure information is matched in real-time and the flexible modes of the floating breakwater are obtained by imposing a restrained beam inside the pontoon. The accurate time-domain model is validated against both simulated and measured data. Extensive parametric studies indicate that the energy conversion has a conflict with the wave attenuation in terms of determining the along-shore number of OWCs. The highest energy conversion in medium-period and long-period waves are observed in the OWCs near the end and middle locations, respectively. Besides, the constructive resonant gap effect between OWCs and the breakwater can amplify the peaks of energy conversion efficiency, leads to a sudden collapse in transmission coefficient curves. With an increased sidewall draft, OWCs closer to oblique incident direction generate stronger piston-type and sloshing oscillations. Additionally, compared with a rigid breakwater, the elastic deformation of the breakwater plays a destructive role in wave energy conversion, which is attributed to the out-of-phase interference of multi-mode radiated waves.