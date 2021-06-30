Newswise — DETROIT - Wayne State University and Henry Ford Health System announced today the launch of a basic and translational research initiative in Cardiometabolic Health and Disease as a thematic focus for program growth.

The Integrated Research and Development Initiative in Cardiometabolic Health and Disease will focus on program strengths at both institutions that directly addresses health issues of cardiac disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity metabolism and kidney disease that are of particular relevance for the broad communities that the two institutions serve.

The first step of this initiative involves the establishment of a platform for partnership and thematic integration between the Hypertension and Vascular Research Division (11 staff scientists and their research teams) from the Department of Internal Medicine at the Henry Ford Health System with the Department of Physiology and related programs in cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at the School of Medicine and across the campus at Wayne State University. The research teams in the Hypertension and Vascular Research Division from Henry Ford Hospital, led by Dr. Pablo A. Ortiz, are now integrated with research programs at the Wayne State University Integrative Biosciences Center (IBio) with the associated grants and contracts operationalized through Wayne State University.

The next phase of this programmatic initiative includes the development of a Center for Cardiometabolic Health and Disease at Wayne State University involving several basic, translational and clinical sciences units in the health sciences across campus.

“We are excited and pleased to be bringing our two institutions together to better serve our community’s cardiovascular needs,” said Mark E. Schweitzer, M.D., dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Michigan, and by joining forces with the excellent team at Henry Ford Health System, we aim to reverse this trend.”

“This research initiative reflects our longtime and valued partnership with Wayne State to continue joint education and research opportunities,” said Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of the Henry Ford Medical Group and Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Henry Ford Health System. “By combining our research efforts, we hope to advance our understanding of the physiology of cardiovascular disease and its complications.”

About Wayne State University

Wayne State University is one of the nation’s pre-eminent public research universities in an urban setting. Through its multidisciplinary approach to research and education, and its ongoing collaboration with government, industry and other institutions, the university seeks to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life in the city of Detroit, state of Michigan and throughout the world. For more information about research at Wayne State University, visit research.wayne.edu.

About Henry Ford Health System

Founded in 1915 by Henry Ford himself, Henry Ford Health System is a nonprofit, academic and integrated health system comprising five acute-care hospitals, three behavioral health facilities, a health plan and more than 250 care sites, including medical centers, walk-in and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, eye care facilities and other health care operations. The health system has more than 33,000 employees and is home to the 1,900-member Henry Ford Medical Group, one of the nation’s oldest physician groups. More than 2,500 physicians are also affiliated with the health system through the Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network. Henry Ford Health System is also one of the nation’s major academic medical centers, receiving nearly $100 million in annual research funding, among Michigan’s largest NIH-funded institutions. Also, an active participant in medical education and training, the health system has trained nearly 40% of physicians currently practicing in Michigan and provides education and training for other health professionals including nurses, pharmacists, radiology and respiratory technicians.