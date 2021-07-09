Newswise — DETROIT – A Wayne State University School of Medicine faculty member is editor of a newly published book, Brain Network Dysfunction in Neuropsychiatric Illness: Methods, Applications & Implications.

Vaibhav A. Diwadkar, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at Wayne State, and his colleague, Simon Eickhoff, Ph.D., from Heinrich-Heine University in Dűsseldorf and Institute of Neuroscience and Medicine in Forschungszentrum Jülich, Germany, were invited co-editors of the volume, which is published by Springer Nature Publishing, a subsidiary of the Nature Publishing Group, one of the largest scientific publishing houses in the world.

The volume is a unique compendium of diverse chapters from more than 40 of the world’s leading experts in the fields of brain imaging, computational and analytic methods, and neuropsychiatry. It is the first collection of its kind to focus attention specifically on the challenging problem of understanding how abnormal brain network function might give rise to debilitating conditions such as schizophrenia, depression, mood disorders, borderline personality disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

Several of the chapters provide a working overview of state-of-the-art computational and analytic methods used to extract information about brain network function from brain imaging data. Successive chapters demonstrate how these methods can be used to identify abnormal brain network function in neuropsychiatric conditions. A final set of chapters discuss the theoretical implications of these emerging findings and their implications for clinical practice and treatment.

Diwadkar’s research focuses on the network analyses of fMRI signals and understanding the relevance of brain network dysfunction for psychiatric illnesses including schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. His work is funded by the National Institutes of Health (grant numbers MH111177 and MH059299), with additional support from the DMC Foundation, the Ethel & James Flinn Foundation, the Dorsey Endowment, the Children’s Research Center of Michigan, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, the DMC Foundation, and the Cohen Neuroscience Endowment.

For more information about the book, visit springer.com/gp/book/9783030597962#aboutBook.

