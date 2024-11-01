Newswise — Cali, Colombia, November 1, 2024 – On October 31, the penultimate day of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16), WCS Brazil and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) officially launched a Protocol of Intent to strengthen biodiversity conservation in Brazil. The document was signed by the National Secretary of Biodiversity, Forests, and Animal Rights, Rita Mesquita, and the Executive Director of WCS Brazil, Marcos Amend. This significant protocol reflects the parties’ commitment to join forces in implementing effective conservation measures, establishing innovative environmental financing mechanisms, strengthening protected area management, and combating wildlife trafficking. COP16 is taking place from October 21 to November 1 in Cali, Colombia.

A central focus of the Protocol is the collaboration to create innovative mechanisms for financing protected areas through the High Integrity Forests Investment Initiative (HIFOR), along with commitments to support actions for the creation and expansion of conservation areas through studies on the designation of public forests. These measures aim to expand biodiversity protection and promote conservation-based territorial development.

The Protocol also includes collaboration from WCS on the regulation of Other Effective Conservation Measures (OECMs), an initiative led by MMA with support from additional partners. Finally, it outlines support for the creation of a National Plan to combat wildlife trafficking through learning and knowledge-sharing networks between WCS Brazil and MMA.

“The launch of this Protocol of Intent represents a significant milestone in advancing the development and strengthening of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), reaffirming the parties’ commitment to collaborate toward shared goals,” said Marcos Amend, Director of WCS Brazil.

Secretary Rita Mesquita emphasized, “The MMA has been leading a participatory and comprehensive process to build our national biodiversity conservation strategy. Our ambitious goals will only be achieved through the commitment and effective participation of all sectors of society. The partnership with WCS addresses essential actions to combat wildlife crime and strengthen our national system of protected areas. It also brings innovation to conservation, reminding us that only through collective action will we make our National Strategy a reality.”

The signing of this Protocol marks a decisive step toward united efforts for a more sustainable future, in which biodiversity conservation and conservation-based development are shared priorities for all involved.

For more information: Marcos Amend: [email protected] or Ana Cíntia Guazzelli: (92) 98481-2430

