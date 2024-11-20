Newswise — NEW YORK, NY, November 20, 2024 – The Wildlife Conservation Society issued the following statement regarding the new Scientific Opinion ‘One Health Governance in the European Union’ by the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors.

WCS welcomes this scientific opinion by the Group of Chief Scientific Advisors (GCSA), which provides recommendations to support the successful implementation of European Union (EU) policies deriving from a One Health approach. This opinion is published in the context of the Scientific Advice Mechanism (SAM) which provides independent scientific evidence and policy recommendations to the European institutions by request of the College of Commissioners.

WCS is a leader on One Health, having first developed the approach 20 years ago with partners upon the issuance of the Manhattan Principles at a symposium in New York City in 2004. And in 2019, the Climate and Environmental Foreign Policy Division at the German Federal Foreign Office partnered with WCS in convening the One Planet, One Health, One Future conference at which a follow-up to The Manhattan Principles, The Berlin Principles, were issued.

Said Dr. Susan Lieberman, WCS Vice President, International Policy:

“WCS welcomes the publication of the scientific opinion, which highlights the complexity and interconnectedness of our world. It draws on important lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and offers several key recommendations for the effective implementation of the One Health approach within the EU.

“In particular, we welcome the science-based recommendation for a greater focus on prevention. The conservation of healthy, high integrity ecosystems is critical for addressing the triple environmental crises of biodiversity collapse, climate change, and the emergence of pandemics of zoonotic origin. Avoiding ecosystem degradation reduces the overall risk of pathogen spillovers and zoonotic disease outbreaks and serves as an effective mechanism to prevent future epidemics and pandemics.

“The opinion underscores the role of wildlife trafficking in the spread of zoonotic diseases and threats to biodiversity. However, a virus is indifferent to whether a wild animal in a market was sourced legally or illegally, or whether it came from the wild or a farm. We urge the EU to address wildlife trade as a whole (both legal and illegal), and in particular address the risks associated with large commercial markets for live wildlife, especially birds and mammals, as a crucial step to mitigate pathogen spillovers and reduce the likelihood of future pandemics of zoonotic origin.

“WCS stands ready to share our expertise and to work together with the European Commission, the European Parliament, and EU Member States to build on this leadership and strong science-based approach, and take all necessary actions to prevent future epidemics and pandemics of zoonotic origin.”

Said Dr. Chris Walzer, Executive Director of Health, WCS:

"The COVID-19 pandemic, along with previous and ongoing disease outbreaks of animal origin such as Ebola, SARS, Mpox, and avian influenza, and their catastrophic social and economic consequences, underscore the urgent need to adopt a One Health approach across sectors. We are pleased to see the opinion's reference to the 'Manhattan Principles,' which highlights WCS's long-standing commitment to a holistic systems-based approach to health and preventing zoonotic disease emergence, along with the protection of ecological integrity to benefit humans, their domesticated animals and the foundational biodiversity that supports life on Earth.

"We also welcome the strong emphasis on supporting the development of collaborative surveillance plans on emerging health threats, data, and knowledge sharing paired with inter- and trans-disciplinarity in Research and Innovation on One Health, as this aligns tightly with WCS's ongoing global health work."

Said Arnaud Goessens, Associate Director, EU Policy, WCS EU Office:

“We strongly support the recommendation to strengthen EU policies related to One Health and overall policy coherence, and to develop a dedicated EU One Health strategy for Europe and beyond, setting out ambitions and actions, supported at political level, and we stand ready to share our scientific expertise for its development.

“Strengthening One Health governance within the EU is crucial, but it is even more vital for the EU to take a leadership role in advancing the integration of the One Health approach globally and to support the international community in these efforts. A recent European Parliament report ‘COVID-19 pandemic: lessons learned and recommendations for the future’ urges the EU and its Member States to support and assist the global community in protecting high integrity ecosystems and ending the commercial trade in live wildlife (especially birds and mammals) for human consumption.

"The EU has committed to doubling its financing for biodiversity, and together with the new Team Europe initiatives on One Health, there is an opportunity for the EU to take an integrated approach to health and support preventative actions at source that significantly reduce the risks of future pandemics, and in particular to support on-the-ground conservation efforts.”

# # #

Wildlife Conservation Society

WCS combines the power of its zoos and an aquarium in New York City and a Global Conservation Program in more than 50 countries to achieve its mission to save wildlife and wild places. WCS runs the world’s largest conservation field program, protecting more than 50 percent of Earth’s known biodiversity; in partnership with governments, Indigenous People, Local Communities, and the private sector. It’s four zoos and aquarium (the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, and the New York Aquarium) welcome more than 3.5 million visitors each year, inspiring generations to care for nature. Visit: newsroom.wcs.org. Follow: @WCSNewsroom. For more information: +1 (347) 840-1242. Listen to the WCS Wild Audio podcast HERE.