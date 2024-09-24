Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Prof. Vincent Guilamo-Ramos, PhD RN Executive Director of the Institute for Policy Solutions (IPS) at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, joined a diverse group of leaders at the White House today to shine the spotlight on the largely invisible HIV crisis in the Latino community.

“Today’s ¡Adelante! Summit! is all about moving forward together — building on extraordinary overall progress in reducing HIV infections and now shifting focus to the invisible crisis among Latinos in the United States, where overall HIV infections have increased. The good news is that we can reverse this crisis and get even closer to a United States and world without HIV/AIDS. But we must act now,” Prof. Guilamo-Ramos stressed.

The ¡Adelante! Summit!, hosted by the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, focused on amplifying diverse voices, driving tangible action, and mobilizing leadership for sustained impact.

Speakers included U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Congressional HIV/AIDS Caucus Co-Chair U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, Neera Tanden, Chief of the HIV Surveillance Branch at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Angela Hernandez, and an array of leaders at the forefront of community-driven programs and initiatives.

Notes to editors

BIOG: Dr. Vincent Guilamo-Ramos is Executive Director of the Institute for Policy Solutions and Endowed Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in Washington DC. He is a nurse practitioner and nurse scientist with clinical and research specialization in HIV prevention and treatment for Latino adolescents and young adults. He is a regular contributor to leading health scientific journals. He has been funded by NIH, CDC, and federal agencies for community-based Latino focused health research. He has served on numerous federal advisory committees and is a board member of UnidosUS, the Latino Commission on AIDS and the Power to Decide.

IPS: The Institute for Policy Solutions at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing ends health inequities through evidence-based policy solutions. Ipsnow.org