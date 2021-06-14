Campaign showcases the people and innovators who are relentlessly advancing medicine and health

Newswise — (New York, NY - June 14, 2021) - Mount Sinai Health System, one of New York’s preeminent academic medical centers providing excellence in clinical care, research, teaching, and community engagement, today unveiled a new brand identity and advertising campaign, “We Find a Way”—presenting a bold, unfiltered, and emotional view of what it takes to overcome the most challenging and complex health and scientific problems.

The campaign is meant to inspire and remind New Yorkers and those beyond that Mount Sinai, which developed new protocols, diagnostics, and therapeutics that saved thousands of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently performed the first successful tracheal transplant in the world, is setting a different health care standard and a Mount Sinai way. The campaign is launching in national and regional print, television, radio, and online media outlets.

Developed by SS&K and captured by award-winning cinematographer and photojournalist Ron Haviv and Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Ashley Gilbertson, the campaign captures distinctive, human moments between the staff and real patients in life-and-death scenarios. Mr. Gilbertson captured Mount Sinai’s response to the pandemic for The New York Times for a piece titled “A City Ruptured” where he embedded on a COVID-19 unit. He jumped at the opportunity to work with Mount Sinai again. The people and stories captured by Mr. Gilbertson and Mr. Haviv are illustrative of an organization that goes far beyond what it means to be a health system and evokes the emotional struggle and triumph of academic medicine.

“Our legacy of a commitment to high-quality patient care and teaching conducted in an atmosphere of social concern and in service of all people continues today. Our relentless pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and answers to the world’s most complex health problems is for the benefit of humankind. This campaign reveals the soul of our organization, the resilience of our people, and our humanity,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of Mount Sinai. “I’m inspired by the people who make us who we are, who entered into this profession because they care and are unsatisfied with the status quo, and who embody the Mount Sinai way.”

The global pandemic has placed extreme, at times overwhelming, pressures on Mount Sinai, pushing the medical and research communities to their limits. The tireless, creative, and hardworking individuals who make up the Health System have continuously risen to the challenge with innovation, determination, and collaboration.

During the pandemic, a seven-month-old Queens baby needed a liver transplant. Mount Sinai found a way to continue providing these complex surgeries when others could not. A team of Mount Sinai nurses, doctors, and clinical staff coordinated this surgery and saved this baby’s life. The Mount Sinai transplant team continued to advance medicine when they performed the world’s first human tracheal transplant at the height of a COVID-19 second surge. The historic procedure, the result of 30 years of research at Mount Sinai, is an achievement that has the potential to save the lives of thousands of patients around the world who have tracheal birth defects, untreatable airway diseases, or severe tracheal damage from intubation, including those who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator.

“Both of these examples define the Mount Sinai way and how our people rise to each challenge and push the bar to new heights,” said Margaret Pastuszko, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Mount Sinai. “Our accomplishments are not ours and ours alone. We are mission-driven in our pursuit to change medicine; make lives better, healthier, and longer; and make care more accessible and equitable. This is the Mount Sinai way.”

“This campaign casts an authentic spotlight on what we do and who we are,” said David A. Feinberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Marketing and Communications for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The distinctive experiences captured beautifully and thoughtfully reveal the essence of our community and Health System.”

The campaign is the largest single awareness campaign for Mount Sinai and sets the foundation for a continued effort in the future. Later this fall, Mount Sinai will use television, radio, and additional media to extend the campaign’s reach. The selected specialty areas spotlight the unique accomplishments and breakthroughs that have made Mount Sinai an exceptional health care provider. Along with SS&K, Mount Sinai partnered with Mediaassociates on strategic media planning and buying.

To view the ads highlighting the various service lines, go to www.mountsinai.org/wefindaway, #WeFindaWay.

