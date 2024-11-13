Newswise — In the lab of Minna Roh-Johnson, PhD, great science and great mentorship are inextricable. “In a scientific setting, using diverse approaches is always considered a strength,” says Roh-Johnson, associate professor of biochemistry in the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine and a Huntsman Cancer Institute investigator at University of Utah Health. “Diversity and high-quality science are intertwined.”



Now, up to $250,000 in federal funding from the National Cancer Institute has made that philosophy concrete.



The NCI award, an Administrative Supplement to Recognize Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Mentorship, specifically recognizes “scientists who have demonstrated compelling commitments and contributions to enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the biomedical sciences."

Advancing cancer research

The award builds on an existing project which aims to learn what triggers cancer cells to divide more than they should. Previous research in the Roh-Johnson lab found that immune cells can trigger cancer cell division by offloading some of their own mitochondria (the “powerhouse of the cell”) into the cancer cell. Surprisingly, the extra mitochondria don’t seem to be boosting cancer growth by providing more energy. Instead, they produce other chemicals that cancer cells interpret as a signal to divide.

Figuring out how and why this happens is a main focus of the funded research. Tay Stevens, postbaccalaureate researcher in biochemistry, is interested in what’s going on with the mitochondrial donor cell. Does it have to be a specific kind of immune cell to trigger cancer progression, or will mitochondria transferred from other cells have the same effect? Noah Bressler, graduate researcher in biochemistry, aims to figure out what’s happening in the tumor cell itself that increases cancer aggressiveness. Answering these questions could reveal new targets to slow or halt cancer progression.

Building scientific community

The award will fund the lab’s research directly, provide money to U of U Health more broadly, and support two initiatives to improve scientific mentorship and community: SACNAS and the Graduate Student Rising Stars program.

As the recipients see it, the award’s multiple funding outputs are a nod to the link between good science and good science mentorship.



“Our lab really embodies not only diversity in background but diversity of thought,” Stevens says. When researchers bring multiple perspectives, knowledge bases, and goals to the table, they help each other find creative new ways of thinking about tough problems. “It helps round you out as both a scientist and an individual because you’re taking home more than you think,” they add.



As an officer for SACNAS, Stevens is an expert on the benefits that come with a strong scientific community. SACNAS organizes both career development opportunities and social events for scientists from all backgrounds. “We’re building a community where you can not only interact with people like you but also people who are not like you,” Stevens explains. “People come from different backgrounds, different relationships, different communities, and we all come together as one to advance science.”

While SACNAS aims to connect researchers across a broad swath of career stages, the other program funded by the grant, the Graduate Student Rising Stars program, specifically targets graduate students nearing the end of their PhD. Researchers from across the country come to U of U Health to share their work and make connections.



It’s great for the students and the university, according to Roh-Johnson. Top-notch graduate researchers get a stellar professional development opportunity and an impressive line on their CV. They also get an introduction to the research environment at U of U Health, which helps the university recruit some of the best scientists in the country as future post-docs.

Making science for everyone

Bressler explains that the addition of expertise from many sources is one reason inclusion in science is so important. “When you’re gatekeeping or when certain people are excluded, you’re missing out on knowledge and experience,” he says. “I was really drawn to this lab for that reason.”

He looks forward to paying it forward as a research mentor, he adds. “I’m really excited to give back. Who knows where a future student will come from or what backgrounds and life experiences they have. But because our lab puts that at the forefront, they’ll know that they’re welcome as they are.”



“The diversity initiatives that have been run and will hopefully continue to run at this institution help everybody,” Roh-Johnson says. “It helps our community be a better scientific community.” The fact that part of the award funds will go to the university shows that such an approach is practical as well as ethical, she adds. “Dollars don’t lie. The university benefits financially when we simply do the right thing.”



Given the tough problems scientists aim to solve, Stevens adds, building a strong scientific community that includes all people is a necessity. “Everyone is welcome because we need everyone.”

Roh-Johnson’s research is also funded by grant P30 CA02014 through the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute, as well as by Huntsman Cancer Foundation.



