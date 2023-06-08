Wearable fitness trackers may improve cardiac health for at-risk individuals. But new research from Yale School of Medicine suggests those at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) have adopted wearable fitness devices at a lower rate than the general population.

Researchers estimate 18% of U.S. adults at CVD risk use wearable devices, compared with 29% of the overall U.S. population.

Older age and lower education and household income were all associated with lower use of wearable devices.